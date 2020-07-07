Gurugram: 62-yr-old woman killed as car rams her in Sector 33

Gurugram A 62-year-old woman was killed after a car allegedly rammed into her on Air Force Station road in Sector 33 on Monday, police said, adding that the car driver was arrested.

According to the police, the incident was reported at 9.30am when the woman, identified as Hira Yadav, a resident of Islampur colony, was on her way to a polyclinic for a check-up. She was accompanied by her son, Prashant Yadav, who works at a private hospital.

“We were walking to a polyclinic when my mother decided to withdraw cash from an ATM. She was crossing the road to reach the ATM while I stood across the road waiting. Suddenly, a car hit her and she fell near the footpath. I ran after the car driver, who was trying to escape. With the help of commuters, I caught him and informed the police,” Prashant said.

The woman was rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to injuries during treatment, the police said.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The accused car driver was arrested and later released on bail.”

A case was registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Monday, said the police.

In another incident on Monday, a man was killed after he came under a truck on Dwarka Expressway near Sector 89A. The police said the victim, Madan Kumar, a labourer, was going towards Manesar on a tractor trolley when a truck allegedly hit the tractor trolley from the side.

According to the police, after the collision, Kumar fell on the road and was crushed under the wheels of the truck. However, the truck driver managed to flee from the spot. The police said Kumar was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The truck driver is yet to be identified. We are checking footage from CCTV cameras in the area.”