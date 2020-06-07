Gurugram admin to create database of Covid-19 patients

Gurugram:

The district administration is creating a centralized real-time database of all Covid-19 patients. Officials said that a digital application is being developed that will be used to integrate all the data of a Covid-19 patient, starting from the day a person is tested positive to hospitalization or home isolation, tracing his/her high-risk contacts and the day of discharge.

As the Covid-19 cases are rapidly increasing in the Gurugram, data management of such patients and their high-risk contacts has emerged as a critical issue. The officials said that the data duplicity has been reported in the past, and now the application would prevent all sorts of discrepancies.

“An application is being developed that would help create database of Covid-19 cases in an integrated manner. It is for real-time database management. All the details of a person tested positive for coronavirus will be fed into the application. Details of the people with whom the patient has been in contact will also be included to help the teams who will be contacting them,” said Ashok Sangwan, divisional commissioner.

Sangwan said that the urban primary health centres (PHCs) have been collating the data which is currently fragmented. “This data needs to be integrated to understand the prevalence of infection and control its transmission,” he said.

According to him, the application will be used across the board in different PHCs, community health centres (CHCs) and various government offices, who are assigned different roles. “The application would be entirely functional in the next few days,” he said.

Recently, the administration divided all crucial tasks related to Covid-19 like collecting lab reports, contact tracing, timely hospitalisation/home isolation among at least 14 officials of different government departments.

The details collected by the health team deployed at the ground level to conduct surveillance and contact tracing of positive patients will be first fed into the application. It will be further modified based on the calls made by the call centre set up by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran and the district administration, which are assigned the task of monitoring the health of high-risk contacts of a positive patient. During the monitoring, if a suspected case is traced and admitted to a hospital, then the team designated for bed capacity and ventilator management will add their inputs. Even when the patient is discharged after treatment, those details will also be added, the officials said.

Notably, to streamline the Covid-19 reporting, the district administration has already divided the city into seven zones, including five in the city and two in Sohna and Pataudi.

As per the plans shared by the officials, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), which has been assigned to liaison with private and government labs for test results, will segregate the test reports based on the areas falling under different zones. The nodal officer for each of these zones will coordinate with the health team of PHC or CHC of that area to reach the affected patient at the earliest.