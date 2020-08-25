Gurugram: Amid rising Covid-19 cases, containment zones increase from seven to 54

Gurugram With Covid-19 cases ticking up in Gurugram, the district administration has added 47 new containment zones to existing seven zones notified on August 18. There are now 54 containment zones in the district, according to a statement issued by the district health department on Tuesday.

“The chief medical officer has observed that the public at large, especially those in congested areas, is not following the health etiquettes and not taking Covid-19 seriously which may be disastrous later,” said the statement.

The drastic increase in containment zones comes three days after the state government issued an order for shutting offices, malls and markets on weekends, except those dealing in essential goods.

“The current positivity rate is 6.84%, and imposing some restrictions are critical to control the pace at which Covid-19 cases have been increasing. The daily growth rate is 0.69%,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer.

In the containment zones, movement of people will be restricted except for essential services. There will be barricading at the entry and exit points of a containment zone, officials said. Jacubpura, Sector 12 under Patel Nagar PHC has also been notified as a large outbreak area by the administration.

Though the district’s current positivity rate is less than Faridabad’s 10.9% and Panipat’s 8.5%, it is higher than the overall positivity rate of the state which is 5.7%, according to the official figures.

In Gurugram, the total count of people infected with Sars-CoV-2 virus has reached 11,162, with 114 new cases reported on Tuesday. Of the total cases, 10,173 have recovered while 858 are active. The Covid-19 toll stands at 131.

The number of weekly new cases has started increasing in the district. From 468 cases (August 1-7) to 573 new cases (August 8-14) , Gurugram registered an increase of more than 20% on a weekly basis. The cases rose further from August 15-21 when 648 positive cases were detected in the district, shows the data. From August 22 till Tuesday, at least 406 cases have been reported.

Notably, in June, 1,000 average weekly cases were reported. To prevent June-like situations, the health department has identified two to five Covid-19 affected areas under each of the 19 Urban Primary Health Centres ( UPHCs). According to Yadav, testing will be more focused on the worst-affected PHCs.

The data shows that between July 28 and August 25, a maximum of 591 cases have been reported from Wazirabad, 543 from Laxman Vihar, 504 from Sohna, 412 from Chanderlok and 342 from Rajiv Nagar. In each of these areas, there are at least five containment zones. Out of the 54, there is one containment zone each in Sohna, Pataudi and Farukkhnagar.

According to the statement, a containment zone will be considered de-notified after the tentative period of 14 days provided no new positive case is reported from the zone.