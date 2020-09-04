Gurugram: Bhondsi Jail inmates to be tested after they return from court or doctor visits

Gurugram: After 33 inmates at Bhondsi Jail, which houses prisoners from at least three neighbouring districts, tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease earlier this week, jail authorities said all inmates who travel outside the premises (either for medical examinations or court proceedings) would be tested twice using rapid antigen kits during their mandatory quarantine period, before they are returned to their barracks.

“We have created a separate isolation barrack for inmates who return to the jail after attending court proceedings or from hospitals. Earlier, we would place them in quarantine before moving them to their respective barracks if they did not show any symptoms during those two weeks. It has now been decided that a quarantined prisoner should be tested once each week to rule out Covid-19,” said Sanjay Kumar, assistant jail superintendent, Bhondsi Jail. He added that all new inmates are being mandatorily tested before incarceration.

He added that all inmates will be monitored for Covid-19 symptoms, and that they would be isolated and tested on priority, should they develop any signs of illness including fever, chills, sore throat, dry cough or others. He said all barracks are now being sanitised at least once daily, while the two barracks, from which the 33 positive cases emerged, were cleared out and sanitised soon after the first reports were received.

“The contact tracing of suspected patients has been completed by the health department. We have also requested them over the phone to administer rapid antigen kits for all 2,200-odd inmates that are here. The authorities will do what is needed. Meanwhile, we are trying to ensure social distancing and will remain vigilant,” Kumar said.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said, “From the initial two inmates who tested positive, and the handler who was travelling with them, we have traced 255 contacts. Ideal as it may be, we cannot conduct tests for the all the residents. Testing resources have to be used optimally. I have not received any such request in writing.”

According to data from the health department, three people tested positive for Covid on Sunday after which 80 of their contacts were traced and 172 further contacts were traced by Tuesday. Out of these 255, a total of 33 confirmed infections were reported. The patients have been shifted to a Covid ward in a government medical college in Sector 9.

Of the 33 confirmed cases, all are in the approximate age group of 30-45, jail authorities said. “They are all asymptomatic or have mild symptoms,” Kumar said.

The first cases were detected when two inmates, who were supposed to be shifted to a jail in Delhi, had tested positive, following which RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests were administered to inmates on Sunday. This was followed by a large antigen testing drive on Tuesday, which gave results on the spot and allowed the health department to isolate positive cases faster.