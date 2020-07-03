Gurugram: Classes for college students may be given out via TV, radio

Gurugram: The state higher education department is exploring multiple options, including radio, television, and web-based platforms for disseminating lessons as colleges remain closed in view of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. On Thursday, the department issued an order to colleges stating that it is planning to telecast lectures of all subjects for the academic session of 2020-21 and had appointed nodal officers for the same.

Earlier this week, the department had said that plans were underway to transmit lessons via radio for students who didn’t have access to smart devices for digital lessons. Along with radio, the telecast of lessons is aimed at increasing the reach of the remote-learning campaign. Nodal officers appointed by the department have been asked to identify resource persons who will be delivering lessons in different subjects across the state. The selected resource persons have been asked to submit videos of lectures to the department before July 15.

Dr Hemant Verma, deputy director, higher education, said that the department was working on various options that could be used to disseminate lectures to students and television broadcast was one among them. “We are working on multiple options that can be used for continuing lessons till colleges remain closed. Besides radio, we are also working on online development and delivery of content. We may also use television channels or Edusat channels for reaching out to students. Plans are being chalked out and once the details are finalised, we will be able to initiate transmission,” said Verma.

Pooja Khullar, principal of Dronacharya Government College, said that the department was planning to revive Edusat channels for colleges, and teachers have been asked to create lectures for the same. “Many years back, Edusat channels used to be run across colleges. These channels are now being revived to ensure that lessons can be transmitted to students in the current circumstances. Lessons will be delivered through radio and there is a possibility that these lectures might also be telecast on TV. Schools have used this model and a similar model might be put in place for college students,” said Khullar.

Satyamanyu Yadav, the principal of Government College in Sector 9, said that Edusat channels can be revived without much hassle as most colleges are equipped with the needed infrastructure. “Edusat channels used to work some years back but had become defunct due to various reasons. The infrastructure for disseminating these lectures is already available in the college and the equipment that was not functioning is being made operational again. More students will be able to access the lessons with video transmission,” said Yadav.

The department has also asked colleges to provide data on students who don’t have access to smartphones. Khullar said the issue of digital divide had recently come up during a meeting where principals had said that many students didn’t have access to smartphones for online lessons. “Colleges have a science fund as part of which students get a grant. During a recent meeting, a representative had suggested that smart phones could be provided to students for online classes. Most students, especially girls, don’t have phones. The department is trying to work on improving accessibility and various options are being explored,” said Khullar.