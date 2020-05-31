Gurugram: Clear skies today; more rain expected after June 3

Sections
Updated: May 31, 2020 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: Heavy rains accompanied by squalls of winds and lighting lashed the city for the second time this week, resulting from a western disturbance (WD) passing through the national Capital region. According to forecasts of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the next few days are likely to see an increase in temperature by two to four degrees Celsius, while fresh showers are expected after June 3.

The IMD had said Saturday that the combined influence of a WD and an east-west trough in lower tropospheric-levels would bring further rainfall to parts of NCR and the northern plains over the weekend. Gurugram received 5mm of rainfall until 8:30am Sunday morning, while gusty winds of speeds between 40 and 60kmph and heavy showers were observed late afternoon.

Sunday’s maximum temperature, according to IMD data, was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius (down from 34.1 degrees Celsius the previous day), while minimum temperature was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius (down from 21 degrees Celsius the previous day).

The impact of these weather events, officials said, is likely to diminish by tomorrow, bringing back clear skies to Gurugram. Going by the IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, “partially cloudy skies” are expected to prevail till June 3, with maximum temperature not exceeding 37 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature not falling below 27 degrees Celsius.



“But a fresh WD will manifest from the night of June 3. South-westerly winds blowing through Rajasthan due to the formation of a low pressure zone in the Arabian sea, and their movement via the Gujarat coast, would bring moisture to parts of north-west India and NCR,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, spokesperson, IMD.

The combined effect of these two weather systems, according to the IMD, will lead to thunderstorms and light rain activity over NCR between June 3 and June 5, peaking on June 4. However, these conditions will also ensure that temperatures in the region remain low, with heat wave conditions not expected till at least June 8.

