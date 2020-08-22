Gurugram: Covid-19 cases surge with average daily growth rate of 1.1%

Gurugram After recording a decline in Covid-19 cases in the first week of August, the district has started witnessing a rising trend since then. According to an analysis of district health bulletin, the average daily growth rate of positive cases in the first week was 0.58%, which had increased to 0.98% in the second week and further to 1.1% in the third week of this month.

While Gurugram reported 468 cases from August 1-7, it witnessed 573 new cases from August 8-14, registering an increase of more than 20% on weekly basis. The cases rose further from August 15-21 when 648 positive cases were detected in the district, shows the data.

Notably, Gurugram had reported 674 cases from July 25-31. In June, the district had about 1,000 average weekly cases.

Going by the health bulletin, after July 29, the number of new cases reported every day was less than 100. However, in the last two days, 222 fresh Covid-19 cases have emerged, with 120 cases reported on Friday and 102 on Saturday.

Dr Virender Yadav, Gurugram chief medical officer, said that cases are increasing across the country and in Haryana too. “Citizens should be cautious as the country is in the unlock phase. Cases have surged in the district in the last one week. More than 100 new cases are being reported in a single day which we are trying to bring down. However, the doubling rate is now 89 days which was earlier 100 -104 days.”

In the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases in Gurugram and other districts, the state government on Friday had issued an order for offices, malls and markets to be shut on weekends except those dealing in essential goods.

In Gurugram, the total count of infected persons has reached 10,858. Of these, 819 are active cases, while 9,908 have recovered and 131 succumbed to the illness. Out of the active cases, 707 are in home isolation. Overall in the state, the cases have surged past 52,000 with more than 580 deaths.

Yadav said that people should get themselves tested in the nearby health facility if they have symptoms like dry cough, fever or throat pain. Till now, Gurugram has conducted 1,47,088 tests for coronavirus, pushing the tests per million population to 102,404. The district has conducted highest number of tests in Haryana.

On Saturday, the district administration also issued a statement asking citizens to properly follow home isolation guideline of 17 days if tested positive, while their family members should go under quarantine for one week.