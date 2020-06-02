Gurugram: Covid-19 positive nurse who attempted suicide succumbs to injuries

Sections
Updated: Jun 02, 2020 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram:

Four days after a 24-year-old nurse of a private hospital allegedly attempted suicide at her house after she tested positive for Covid-19, she succumbed to injuries at a city hospital on Monday night.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of code of criminal procedure.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 3.30pm on May 28. The police said the victim, a native of Kerala, was staying in a rented accommodation with two roommates in Sector 38. She was working in the emergency ward of a private hospital and the health department officials had collected samples of the victim and her two roommates last week, said the police.



Naveen Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said, “The nurse had tested positive for coronavirus disease. She was informed by the administration on Thursday morning, following which she informed her mother over the phone and then disconnected the call. When she did not respond to subsequent calls, her mother called one of her neighbours and asked some of her colleagues to check on her.”

The police said one of the neighbours, who stays in the same building, rushed to her room and found her hanging. The nurse was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment and was reported critical, they said.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said, “Her statement could not be recorded as she was declared unfit. She had suffered injuries on her neck. On Monday night, she succumbed to the injuries. The post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday as her parents could not travel to Gurugram. They have given their consent for her body to be released to her relatives, who are on their way.”

