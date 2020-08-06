Gurugram: DTCP directs Ardee City developer to initiate registries or face action

Sections
Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has issued directions to the developer of Ardee City project to start executing apartment registries of around 300 property owners within a week, which have been pending for over a decade. The department has also said that if the developer does not take action in this regard, then it could face penal action. The directions follow the repeated complaints lodged by the residents, who have alleged that despite repeated pleas, the process of registration had not started.

Earlier in February, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during a grievance meeting had issued directions that the registry of these properties should be started at the earliest. The residents said that they have paid all the dues to the developer, while the latter raised the objection that majority of residents have pending dues and thus registries were not carried out.

District town planner RS Bhath said that action was delayed in the matter due to the lockdown but after the restrictions were relaxed, the developer was asked to share details of owners but they got no response.”The department has now directed that details of homebuyers who have or haven’t deposited dues should be submitted. If the response is not filed within a week, an FIR will be filed,” he said.

Anil Hasija, vice president, Ardee City’s developer, said that this matter was sub-judice and will be decided by the court. “Those owners who have paid their dues can get their houses registered but others need to pay,” he said.



The residents, meanwhile, said that they have already submitted documents of around 60 home owners in the month of March but no action was taken. “There is no connection between maintenance dues and registry as the property price has already been paid in full to the developer 10 years back. The process of registry of floors has no clause about maintenance and this is a sheer delaying tactic,” said Chaitali, a homeowner.

