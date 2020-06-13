Gurugram: DTCP removes five gates, demolishes unauthorised structures in DLF Phase 2

Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday removed four gates which had been erected on internal roads in DLF Phase 2 after complaints from area residents that movement was hindered due to these gates.

A DTCP team removed the gates, which were in the Q block, even as some residents resisted the decision, said officials.

Apart from this, one of the external gates at an entrance of DLF Phase 2 was also removed. There are a total of six external gates put up by the residents at the colony’s entrances.

Officials said that on the assurance of the local residents’ welfare association (RWA), they decided not to demolish the rest of the external gates and instead, give time to the residents to seek permission for them from the authorities.

“The gates were removed as no permission had been taken from the authorities. We are not against the security and safety of residents but gates can be installed only after permission from the district administration. There are six main gates in DLF phase 2 and we have asked the RWA to seek approval from the authorities,” said RS Bhath, district town planner. He further said that the residents have also agreed that in case permission is not granted, they will get these removed on their own.

Vinod Tayal, a member of governing body of DLF phase 2 RWA, said: “The internal gates of the colony can be removed if the residents face problems but the main entry gates should not be removed as the safety and security of residents of DLF phase 2 is dependent on them. We will take up the matter with authorities and resolve the confusion.”

DEMOLITION DRIVE

DTCP officials also carried out a sealing and demolition drive in DLF Phase 2 against house owners who had obtained occupation certificates before the lockdown but were taking advantage of the situation by constructing additional rooms on stilts, or had covered setbacks of their houses and indulged in other violations of their building plans.

Officials said action was taken at 10 houses in the area where they demolished walls, rooms and minor additions in the structures. “We also sealed five houses which were unoccupied but due to the Covid-19 situation, did not force the labour to leave these houses. The owners will have to restore the structures as per the original building plan,” said Bhath.

Earlier on Friday, a large scale demolition drive was carried out by the enforcement wing of the DTCP in Bhondsi in which 20 structures, including some built up houses, were demolished. “It came to our notice that plot owners in Bhondsi had taken advantage of the lockdown and constructed structures, after which action was taken. A survey is now being conducted to find similar violations across the city and action would be taken in coming weeks,” he said, adding that it has been decided now that instead of demolishing only a part of the building, the department will now remove the entire structure.