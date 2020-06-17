Sections
Home / Cities / Gurugram: DTCP to decide dispute over gate between two societies in Sector 51

Gurugram: DTCP to decide dispute over gate between two societies in Sector 51

Gurugram: The tussle over installation of a gate in the middle of two adjoining residential societies in Sector 51 will now be decided by the Department of Town and Country...

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: The tussle over installation of a gate in the middle of two adjoining residential societies in Sector 51 will now be decided by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) after an inspection is conducted on Friday, officials said. The directions were issued after residents of Blossoms II society and Opulence Villas had a spat after the latter allegedly tried to remove a part of a wall there and put up a gate.

RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram said that complaints in this regard had been made and the matter will now be probed and based on the layout plan and urban development rules. “An inspection will be conducted and a decision will be taken as per rules,” he said.

Ayan Mukherjee, president, Blossom II residents’ welfare association (RWA) said that the gate was being installed on the rear side of the colony by removing a wall which separates the two. “This is against the rules and will cause chaos in the residential area. We have asked the authorities to intervene in the matter.”

Shamsher Kharkhara, president of Opulence Villas RWA, said that these two colonies had been developed by a single developer and are under a single license, and this allows for installing a gate. “This matter is now under the consideration of DTCP authorities and we will abide by any decision taken under law.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Outnumbered, Indian soldiers stood ground in violent seven-hour face-off
Jun 18, 2020 00:22 IST
Chandigarh MC mulls converting fish market into general market
Jun 18, 2020 00:22 IST
960 train coaches set up as isolation wards deployed
Jun 18, 2020 00:21 IST
A student-led network of volunteers solves crises
Jun 18, 2020 00:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.