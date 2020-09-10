Gurugram: DTCP to mark unauthorised colonies on district urban plan, more demolition drives on the anvil

Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has started to mark unauthorised colonies in the district’s urban master plan to identify areas where unauthorised colonies are being developed. According to the department’s officials, this exercise will help prevent registries of unauthorised structures. They added that these maps, along with the markings, will be shared with other civic agencies and police so that areas prone to unauthorised development are identified with ease and can be monitored and regulated in a better manner.

The department will also identify and mark colonies where demolition drives have been carried out earlier. Earlier on Tuesday, the department also updated its website, enabling it to accept online applications for issue of no-objection certificates to buyers and sellers, who are seeking to get registration of property done from the revenue department. Under the new property registration regime implemented by the state government, an NOC from DTCP is necessary to get an appointment for property registration.

“The purpose of the exercise is to keep a strict watch on unauthorised colonies and prevent registration of small plots in violation of rules, which leads to development of unauthorised colonies. The work has been started and it will be completed in the next one week,” said Ravi Sihag, senior town planner, Gurugram, adding that the information will be shared with all departments so that unauthorised colonies can be identified.

According to DTCP’s estimates, over 100 unauthorised colonies have come up in the district in the last one year itself.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that the enforcement wing of the department has also carried out demolition drives against these unauthorised colonies on a large scale. He further said the recent ban on registration of unauthorised plots will further help in curbing unauthorised colonies.

“In the next two weeks, large scale demolition drives have been planned to curb unauthorised colonization. On Tuesday, four unauthorised colonies were demolished in Pataudi, which were being developed over 15 acres. Plinths, walls and 10 under construction structures were demolished,” he said.