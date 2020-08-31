Gurugram: Four more private hospitals get nod to conduct test for Covid-19

Gurugram: Almost a week after the Haryana government permitted accredited private hospitals and diagnostic labs to conduct antigen and antibody testing for Covid-19, four private hospitals and one private lab in Gurugram have been given approvals to do so.

The four hospitals are Metro Hospital & Heart Institute in Palam Vihar, Mayom Hospital in sector 41, W Pratiksha Hospital at Sushant Lok-2 and Paras Hospital in Sushant Lok-1, while Core Diagnostics is the private laboratory.

Till date, only three other private institutes -- Medanta- The Medicity in sector 38, Artemis Hospital in sector 51 and Max Hospital in Sushant Lok-1 -- had permission to do so. They had taken permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for it. However, recently the ICMR had changed its guidleines, requiring the state government’s permission.

Health officials said that the facilities were given permission based on the credentials submitted and the eligibility criteria as per the government guidelines.

Prices of the test will be capped at ₹ 650 for the antigen tests and ₹250 for the antibody test.

“Only private hospitals approved by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare (NABH) and private labs approved by National Accreditation Board for Laboratories (NABL) and approved by the ICMR as Covid-19 testing lab are allowed to conduct antigen and antibody test for coronavirus,” said Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer.

Dr P Venkata Krishnan, internal medicine, Paras Hospital, said, “The hospital is currently doing antibody test of patients who are suspected of being exposed to the virus, while we have tied-up with the private labs for the Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR). We are yet to start the antigen tests.”

In hospitals, as per the guidelines issued by the ICMR, antigen test has to be conducted in all symptomatic Influenza Like Illness (ILI) patients present in the hospital, who are suspected of having Covid-19 infection. High-risk asymptomatic patients who are hospitalised or seeking hospitalisation for chemotherapy, patients who are immunosuppressed due to HIV infection, transplant patients or those diagnosed with the malignant disease will be tested for Covid-19 through antigen detection kits. Even those undergoing surgical procedures or non-surgical interventions like bronchoscopy, GI endoscopy, dialysis among others will also be tested for SARS-CoV-2 before the procedure.

For the antigen test that delivers results in 15-30 minutes, a testing kit is used that looks for specific protein associated with the SARS-CoV-2 virus — the pathogen that causes Covid-19. For the antibody test, blood samples are collected to check for antibodies which appear after the person is infected with Covid-19 and stays in the body for months.