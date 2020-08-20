Gurugram: From swimming to escaping floating cars, city residents brave rain aftermath

Gurugram: Amit Kumar, a resident of MG Road said he was going towards DLF 5 when his Hyundai i20 got stuck near the Mega Mall underpass on Golf Course Road. “It was raining heavily around 8.30am. I entered the underpass though it was waterlogged and thought I would quickly pass through. However, when I reached the middle of the underpass, I found my car submerged in water. The engine stopped and the brakes had stopped working. I feared that the automatic system might get stuck so I immediately rushed out of the car to save myself and had to swim to cross the stretch,” he said. His car was removed with the help of a tow-away vehicle and ropes but he had to send it to the workshop directly.

Another resident of Sector 109 got stuck near Narsinghpur on Wednesday morning and he had to get down from his Toyota Fortuner to ensure he was not locked inside. “I was driving towards Manesar when my car began floating on the water. I feared that my car would get damaged as there was an open drain on my right side and it could fall into it. The water level kept rising and I barely managed to crawl out of the window to save myself. Some passersby helped me, ensuring somehow that the car remained afloat till help arrived,” said Vikram Yadav, a resident of Narsinghpur.

More than 100 commuters were stranded with no cabs while autos and cycle rickshaws charged double the rate to cross even 50 metres on Wednesday as heavy rains submerged the city. Some commuters said they waited for two to three hours for transport before deciding to head back. Most of the inner and outer sector roads in the city were submerged in water.

The waterlogging also hit public transport as people were not able to avail of services provided by app-based cab aggregators for at least three hours from 8.30am to 11.30am. High demand for cabs and auto-rickshaws meant that hundreds of people were stranded for long hours to start for office and were seen standing on roadsides.

Sohna Road residents said waterlogging in the area had left them virtually ‘landlocked’, and that their basements and courtyards were completely flooded. “There was knee-deep water everywhere. It was virtually impossible to get out of the house. On certain roads, water was waist-high. Using vehicles was not an option at all. People used boats to come out of Tatvam Villas,” said Meenakshi Kapoor who was visiting a friend and came out in a boat fearing that she will be stuck there all day.

“I started booking cabs at 9am, but none were available. There was a high demand and I managed to get one at 10am. I reached the office at 12.15pm. The cab aggregator charged Rs 600, though the fare usually remains between Rs 150 to 200,” said Vaibhav Kumar, a resident of DLF Phase 1.

Roads leading to Cyber hub, Cyber City, Sohna Road, Udyog Vihar and Hero Honda Chowk were submerged as water showed no signs of receding. These sectors have a huge influx of employees as many IT firms, manufacturing units and corporate offices are based here.

Fed up with the situation, frustrated commuters took to Twitter and social networking sites, criticising the authorities.

Vehicles also moved at a snail’s pace at major entry and exit roads such as Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway, Sohna Road connecting Badshahpur and Kherki Daula. Traffic police and MCG officials brought in pumps to drain the submerged roads.

The Gurugram traffic police also started issuing advisories on its official Twitter handle asking people to avoid congested routes.

Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police (traffic) said: “Due to water logging, traffic movement slowed down at various places such as the expressway, Signature Tower to Huda Metro Station, Golf Course Road, and Sohna Road. Police remained vigilant at these areas to ensure a jam doesn’t take place. In peak hours, it is a priority that vehicles don’t get stuck and we ensured that help was immediately provided as soon as vehicles were seen stuck,” he said.

“The problem in Gurugram will continue till the monsoon ends. It shows the preparation level of the civic agencies. Water barely has any place to recede. Drains are not cleaned and have not been desilted properly before the onset of monsoon,” said Isha Tyagi, a resident of Ardee City, Sector 52.

Dr Joyeeta, a resident of MG Road who has a clinic in Galleria market in DLF Phase 4, said she got stuck on Golf Course road at 9.50am and reached the clinic at 11.30, the stretch is hardly a 10 minutes drive but it was the longest ever.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Anil Vij said: “I have asked the Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram to send a report on why the water drainage measures failed today (Wednesday).”