Gurugram: Fruit-seller bludgeoned to death over ₹2,500

Gurugram: A 32-year-old fruit seller was bludgeoned to death on Tuesday afternoon near the bus stand in Sector 14. Police have booked an acquaintance of the victim on charges of murder after a friend of the victim alleged that earlier this week the accused had allegedly threatened to kill the victim during a confrontation over settling a debt of Rs 2,500.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Bablu, from Bhiwani. Police said he sold fruits on a cart near the bus stand and often slept in the open at Mahabir Chowk. The accused, identified as Om Prakash alias Om, is also a fruit seller.

Police said preliminary probe has revealed that at least four months ago, Om Prakash had allegedly borrowed Rs 2,500 from Bablu and Bablu’s friend Gaurav. A few days after borrowing the money, Om Prakash went to his hometown in Ludhiana, Punjab due to the lockdown.

A police official, privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said: “Ten days ago, Om Prakash returned to Gurugram and resumed work. On Saturday, Bablu and Gaurav demanded their money back and an argument ensued over the issue. In the alleged confrontation, Bablu slapped Om Prakash at least twice. Om Prakash picked up a brick and was about to hit Bablu when Gaurav intervened.”

Police said at the time, Om Prakash allegedly threatened to kill both Bablu and Gaurav and left.

On Tuesday, Bablu was found dead at Mahabir Chowk and the incident was reported to the police by a commuter. Police said he was identified late Tuesday and the statement of Gaurav was recorded. In the statement, Gaurav alleged that Om Prakash had murdered Bablu as he had vowed revenge earlier and threatened to kill them after he felt insulted. Police said the victim suffered severe head injuries and was hit by bricks.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “The accused is at large and police is conducting raids to arrest him.”

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station on Wednesday, said police.