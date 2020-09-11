Gurugram: High court allows HSVP to auction residential plots after gap of two years

Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will be able to hold auctions of residential plots in the city after a gap of almost two years, as the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had put a hold on such auctions, has now removed these limitations.

According to the authorities, the stay order, granted due to objections raised by oustees whose land had been acquired by the authority, has now been vacated by the high court.

Officials said that as claims of the oustees are being processed by HSVP on priority, the high court has given a nod to the sale of the residential plots.

As per HSVP rules, only those land owners, also called oustees, whose over 75% land has been acquired for development of residential sectors, are entitled to get a plot from the authority at concessional rates.

The online auction will be held on September 29, and plots in sectors 5, 9, 9A, 19, 28, 31, 32A, 38 and 39 will be auctioned at a reserved price.

Jitender Yadav, administrator, HSVP, Gurugram said that they have prepared a list of residential plots and submitted it to the headquarters. “We have worked towards hearing the claims of the oustees whose land has been acquired and their claims for plots, under the oustees quota, are being processed on priority. The matter has been brought into the notice of the high court and we have received permission to conduct the auction for residential plots,” said Yadav.

Apart from plots in estate one and two in Gurugram, HSVP will also auction residential plots in the estates of Daruhera and Narnaul on September 29.

Officials said that a resident of Sector 4 had obtained the stay order from the high court on the submission that HSVP had allegedly not allotted plots to oustees, whose land had been acquired by the authority for various residential and infrastructure projects.

The oustees had submitted in the court that till oustees are given plots, the authority should be stopped from selling residential plots, after which the high court had granted stay on the sale of residential plots.

Last week, HSVP administrator had started processing the claims of around 300 oustees and during the hearing, held that several oustees were ineligible for getting a plot. The same was conveyed to the court after which permission was granted for auction of residential plots.

Last month, the authority had sold commercial plots to the tune of Rs 65 crore.