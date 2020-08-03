Gurugram: Higher education dept asks colleges on options for holding classes

Gurugram: The department of higher education on Sunday invited suggestions from colleges on the delivery of online and offline lectures during the new academic session. Colleges have been asked to share their inputs by Wednesday. A final decision in this regard would be taken by the department by August 15.

In a written directive shared with principals of all colleges, Hemant Verma, the deputy director of higher education department, asked colleges to share their suggestions on delivery of online lectures that would be initiated after completion of the admission process and physical classes in a post-Covid scenario.

The decision comes a day after the department asked teaching and non-teaching staff to report back to colleges from Tuesday. Colleges have also been asked to conduct 70% of the yearly lectures online, while the remaining lectures can be conducted physically once the situation improves.

Pooja Khullar, principal of the Dronacharya Government College, said that the staff would be reporting to work from Tuesday ahead of initiation of admissions and the new academic session. “The college has been sanitised once again ahead of the reopening of colleges for all staff. We expect guidelines regarding the online admission process by this week. Work is already being carried out in full swing as we prepare for admissions,” said Khullar.

Ahead of the reopening of colleges, principals of the colleges that are being used in different capacities by the district administration have sought clarity from the admin on the way forward.

Satyamanyu Yadav, principal of Government College in Sector 9, which was being used as a quarantine facility, said he has written to the district administration asking them to handover the college premises. “We have informed the admin that colleges need to open from Tuesday in line with the directions from the department of higher education. Accordingly, they should either handover the college premises after sanitisation or make an alternative site available to us,” said Yadav.

Vijay Adlakha, principal, Government Girls’ College, Sector 14, which was being used as a neighbourhood shelter, said that he had written to the administration apprising them about the development regarding the opening of colleges and had sought assistance. “We have requested the administration to let us know if the college premises can be handed back to us. If not, we will have to make other arrangements,” said Adlakha.