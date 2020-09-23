Gurugram: HSVP installs cameras in office to watch late employees, touts

Gurugram:

To keep a watch on visitors and employees of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) office in sector 14, the authority has installed 15 CCTV cameras, which will be monitored by senior officials. The move comes after a number of complaints regarding late arrival of employees and their absence from their seats.

The cameras will also be used to keep a watch on the movement of middlemen as they misguide allottees and other visitors by promising to get their work done through their contacts, a senior HSVP official said.

At least 12 cameras have been installed in office rooms and cabins of estate office one on the ground floor of the sector 14 office.

“We have received repeated complaints that our employees are coming late and are not present on the seats. Allottees and other visitors complained that they are being called repeatedly for small formalities, which delayed things. To resolve the issue of late-coming and to keep a close watch on the activities of the employees, it was decided to install cameras,” said Bharat Bhushan Gogia, estate officer one.

The cameras have been installed at the single window room, offices of deputy superintendent, JEs, clerks, assistant branch and the corridors.

The employees have been asked to follow office timings strictly and ensure that issues of allottees are not delayed due to frivolous reasons.

Gogia said action would be taken against employees who remain absent from their seats for too long. “We want to ensure there is no role of middlemen and allottees are given services within the time stipulated by the government. If any visitor has any issue, he can directly approach me for resolution,” he said.

Gogia said the cameras would be used to ensure that safeguards pertaining to Covid-19 are followed strictly inside the HSVP office.

“If any employee or visitor is found without a mask, then a penalty as per rules would be imposed on them,” he said, adding overcrowding will not be allowed in the premises at any cost.