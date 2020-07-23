Gurugram: HSVP issues notice to CNG station operators over pending rent of ₹14 crore

Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has issued a notice to the operator of five CNG gas stations in the jurisdiction of Estate Office One over allegedly pending dues of around ₹14 crore. The authority has also asked the operator to appear before it and raise grievances, if any, with regards to calculation of dues.

Officials said that fuel pump sites were handed over to the operator, Haryana City Gas Distribution Ltd (HCG) for running gas stations in lieu of monthly rent but the latter has not been paying the same regularly. Officials said the operator has questioned the calculation of dues by the authority and has even approached the high court and in light of that, they have decided to give another chance to the HCG to make a submission to the authority.

The action comes in light of the HSVP facing major financial crunch due to loans taken by the authority. It is now trying to generate income by selling its properties and asking tenants to pay up rent. Prior to CNG stations, the HSVP had sent notices for liquor vend and petrol pump sites asking for rent, which ran into lakhs.

Bharat Bhushan Gogia, Estate Officer One, said a contract was signed between the HSVP and HCG in 2006 and the rent will be calculated on the basis of that agreement. “We have given our property to the operator in that year and the firm had also paid rent at that time but in following years, no money was paid. This has led to a large amount of pending rental dues, which we are seeking,” he said.

As per the details shared by HSVP, the five CNG stations allegedly owe nearly Rs 14 crore to the authority. “The company officials can come and raise their objections with regards to the rent and all the issues raised by them would be resolved,” he said.

The company, when asked about the matter, said that they have been regularly paying the rent but they had objected to the calculation of pending dues by the HSVP. “We will pay rent from the day when the site was in our possession but the authority has a different take on this. In a number of instances, the possession was given to us years later as there were legal issues related to the land. We have asked HSVP to calculate the dues correctly and we will pay the rent,” said Kapil Chopra, MD, HCG, which operates the CNG stations.