Gurugram: HSVP seeks list of officials involved in violating e-auction norms

Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has asked its Gurugram zonal office to send over the names of officials involved in irregularities pertaining to e-auction of residential plots in 2017. The authority has been asked to expedite and send the list of officials as several letters have already been written in this regard without eliciting a response. The latest letter in this regard was sent by chief vigilance officer to HSVP Gurugram on July 15.

The matter pertains to an e-auction held on June 18 2017, in which the authority had put up 21 residential plots. Under the ,rules it was imperative that information about these plots is put on the website 21 days prior to auction, but instead, the details were uploaded just two days before the auction was held, the complainant in the matter, Dhanraj Bansal, a city resident, allegedly. Similar violations were carried out in the next two auctions held on July 29 and 30, he alleged.

A complaint in this regard was lodged on the CM Window in April 2018 by Bansal, leading to an inquiry by Yashpal Yadav, the then administrator of HSVP, Gurugram. The probe conducted by him found that alleged irregularities had been conducted in the auction of plots as details of the same were not uploaded as per the stipulated rules, which led to losses to the authority as information to more people would have enabled the authority to get more money in the auction.

Yadav had recommended that in case of losses to the authority, action should be recommended against concerned officials, said HSVP officials on condition of anonymity.

“When the auctions were carried out in 2017, inadequate time was given to the buyers to participate in the auction and this has been continuing. If action is taken, such practices will stop,” said Bansal.

When asked about the matter, HSVP admInistrator Jitender Yadav said that the list of concerned officials would be soon sent to the chief vigilance officer (CVO). “A list will be sent at the earliest,” he said.

Rajiv Mehta, CVO, HSVP said that they are actively pursuing cases in which response has been delayed. “I have recently joined and found that responses are delayed. Strict action will be taken in such cases,” he said.