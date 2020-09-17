Gurugram: Local residents live in fear after Sec 57 building tilts

Gurugram:

An under-construction five-storey residential building, built on a 200 square-yard plot in Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran’s (HSVP) Sector 57, has remained tilted dangerously since the last week of July after heavy rainfall, local residents said on Wednesday.

The residents said after repeated requests to the house owner and the authorities, two cranes have been deployed to support the tilted structure.

More than 20 families living in nearby buildings said they have been living in distress since July-end as the gap between the walls is growing and they fear it can fall anytime, if ignored.

They said they have been coordinating with the authorities for more than a month but no concrete action was taken despite several meetings with senior officials, including the district commissioner.

Residents of the area said due to the poor quality of construction, the building has tilted to its left as there is no other structure on that side. However, it is surrounded by buildings on other sides.

Officials of HSVP had in August had demolished three other buildings in Sectors 27, 46 and 47 that had tilted precariously, following a spell of heavy rainfall in that month.

The owner of this building has been asked to demolish two floors of the structure at his own cost. A junior engineer visited the site on Wednesday to probe structural issues with the building.

Sumit Saxena, one of the neighbours, said there were flaws in the foundation, which caused the building to tilt. “The gaps have increased and the building is a threat to other nearby houses. The authorities should take prompt action to prevent any damage,” he said.

Another neighbour, Vijay Negi, said they have been pursuing the matter with the authorities for over two weeks and are still waiting for any visible and concrete action. “The officials are not taking the issue seriously and we are having sleepless nights,” he said.

HUDA officials said they had formed a committee in August, members of which visited locations from where complaints were received regarding tilted buildings. It had made recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future.

Vivek Kalia, estate officer II, HSVP, Gurugram, said that the teams are constantly monitoring the site and large iron girders have been placed to support the leaning structure so that there is no risk to people in nearby buildings.

“Our team is undertaking corrective measures and assessing the structural safety of the building on a daily basis. Cost of manpower and machinery deployed is being recovered from the plot owner,” he said.

Kalia said the owner of this particular house has not compromised with the quality as he has constructed it for his own living.

Madan Gopal Wadhwa, a resident of Sector 9 and owner of the under-construction building in Sector 57, said he has submitted the structural report prepared by the engineer to HSVP officials. “The building is sustainable and repairable and there is nothing to panic about. There is no risk to anyone’s life because of the structure,” he said.