Gurugram may witness light rain in the next few days

Gurugram: Parts of the city received scattered rainfall for a brief period on Monday afternoon after which clear skies prevailed for the remaining part of the day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that brief spells of rain might continue to take place in the next few days across parts of Delhi and NCR.

IMD has also said that the monsoon will continue through September but rainfall activity is likely to decrease this week.

“There is a possibility of light showers or brief spells of rain along with thundershowers in the next few days,” said an IMD official.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature stood at 34 degrees Celsius — a marginal drop from Sunday’s 35.5 degrees Celsius. Gurugram’s maximum temperature is expected to rise by two degrees and stay around 36 degrees on Tuesday, as per IMD.

As per the weekly forecast, cloudy skies will prevail until Wednesday with the possibility of thundershowers and lightning.

Air quality in the city remained ‘satisfactory’ on Monday, recording 87 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin. Monday’s reading was deterioration from the previous day’s recording of 60 in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

The average daily concentration of particulate matter (PM) 2.5, the city’s most prominent pollutant, on Monday was 77.53 µg/m³, as per the HSPCB’s official air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan. According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Tuesday and Wednesday.