Gurugram: MCG’s drainage committee to take suggestions of local residents regarding waterlogging

Gurugram: The first meeting of newly formed drainage committee of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) took place on Monday where it was decided that suggestions from the...

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: The first meeting of newly formed drainage committee of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) took place on Monday where it was decided that suggestions from the public would be taken regarding waterlogging prone points.

The meeting regarding constituting of the city’s drainage plan was held at the MCG’s Sector 34 office and was chaired by Jaspreet Kaur, additional commissioner, MCG.

“The first step by the committee would be to identify all the waterlogging prone areas for which all the councillors and RWAs have been requested to provide information on all such points in their area along with solutions, if any, by September 14. The committee will also take suggestions from local residents as they may have important inputs to share which can be incorporated into the final plan,” said Kaur.

Once such points are identified, site visits will be conducted by the committee as well as the officers of MCG along with the ward councillors to assess the feasibility of proposed solutions, Kaur said.



“Detailed discussions were done on all kinds of solutions such as repairing and construction of rainwater harvesting structures (RHS) and storm water drains, channelizing water to nearby ponds,” a release issued by MCG stated.

Another decision taken by the committee members was to take voluntary services of experts and engineers having experience in dealing with the drainage issues in urban areas. MCG officials said that the committee will meet twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays until a final detailed report of the drainage plan is submitted to MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and mayor Madhu Azad on September 30.

A matter on the adverse waterlogging across Gurugram, especially Golf Course Road, sectors 27 and 28, during August 19 and 20 rains was raised during the MCG House meeting on August 28. Following which the announcement for the formation of a committee was made. On Friday, the 10-member committee was formed having councillors from wards 4, 15, 24, 29, and 31, two additional commissioners, the joint commissioner of zones 1 and 2, MCG’s chief engineer and the senior town planner.

