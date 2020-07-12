Gurugram: MCG says will be dumping waste at Nuh ‘temporarily’

Gurugram: In light of objections from residents to dumping of waste at the Bandhwari landfill, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) issued a clarification on Sunday that it will instead dump garbage at a proposed site in Nuh on a temporary basis for a period of six months to one year.

According to a press release by the MCG, this is being done after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had given an order that waste cannot be dumped anymore at the Bandhwari landfill from January 2020.

As per MCG officials, the order further stated that MCG has to clear 25 lakh tonnes of legacy waste at the Bandhwari landfill which is causing various environmental hazards and until it does so, has to find an alternate site to dump and process Gurugram’s waste temporarily.

“Adhering to the NGT order, the MCG has found a spot in Nuh district to temporarily dump Gurugram’s garbage for a period of six months to one year. At this place, better management of waste will be done through modern machinery and special care will be taken for cleanliness. Citizens in Nuh will not have to face any kind of trouble. Garbage will be dumped at Nuh only for some time, and as soon as the legacy waste at Bandhwadi is cleared and the waste disposal plant is operational, MCG will return to dumping Gurugram’s waste at Bandhwari,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG, in the civic body’s release.

The civic agency has finalised a 10 acre piece of land falling under Korali and Mahwan villages, respectively, in Nuh district, located around 40 kilometres from the city, for dumping the waste.

Last week, MCG had scrapped its plan for dumping and processing Gurugram’s waste at a 25-acre plot at Chand Nagar Ki Dhani Road in Farrukhnagar following a nearly month-long protest by various villages and political leaders.

Subsequently, the MCG had decided to shift the processing and dumping at Nuh, which is also encountering resistance by locals.

On Thursday, a maha panchayat of over 20 villages was held at Karoli village where a decision was taken by villagers that Gurugram’s waste will not be dumped in the two villages and further they formed an eleven-member committee that will be dealing with the local administration regarding the matter.