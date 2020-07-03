Gurugram: MCG to award RWAs sum for development if residents pay up property dues

Gurugram: If more than 80% residents in a particular locality have paid their property tax dues to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), their respective Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) would be given 5% of the entire sum for setting up sanitation, waste segregation and composting plants.

The announcement was made by MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh during a presser held at the John Hall in Civil Lines on Friday.

Singh though later clarified that the amount to be given would not exceed a maximum of Rs 5 lakh per RWA, and that the incentive would be applicable to only those RWAs which have more than 500 properties in their areas.

It is not the first time such an initiative has been announced by the civic agency for residents’ bodies. In May 2017, RWAs of sectors 4, 7 and 14, Shivaji Nagar, Shivpuri, Jal Vayu Vihar and Maruti Vihar received Rs 5 lakh each from the MCG for getting more than 80% of their residents to pay their property taxes.

According to MCG officials privy to the matter, the move is beneficial for both the civic body and the RWAs as the latter will encourage residents to clear their property tax dues to get the 5% sum from the MCG.

They further said that this move will help increase MCG’s revenue as parting with just 5% of the total sum will be a small fraction of the overall collection.

“Our property tax collection this fiscal has been abysmal. We have only generated around Rs 18 crore since April. Hence, we have introduced this incentive to boost our overall collection,” said an MCG official privy to the matter, asking not to be named.

The MCG commissioner said that the move “is an incentive to not only encourage RWAs to get their residents to clear their property dues but also to improve aspects of sanitation and waste mechanisms in their respective areas.”

Some RWAs have already started preparations for this.

“We will be conducting a meeting via video conference on Monday to discuss the necessary formalities needed for procuring the 5% sum from the MCG, as more than 80% of our residents have paid their property dues. In the meeting, we will also be exploring the different ways we can use the sum to improve sanitation, waste segregation and composting units in our locality,” said Dhruv Bansal, spokesperson for DLF Qutub Enclave RWA.

During the press conference, the MCG commissioner also said that the Haryana government has given a 30% rebate on property tax to residents which can be availed till July 31.

PLANTATION DRIVE

The MCG commissioner also said that the MCG is undertaking a plantation drive from July 27 to August 2 for which RWAs and NGOs have demanded more than 85,000 saplings from the civic body.

He said that overall, 245 requests were received from RWA and NGOs, in which they had demanded 85,000 thousand saplings for plantation and last week, while 8,500 saplings were planted in the first drive, held on June 27 and 28, in collaboration with 29 RWAs.

The MCG has four nurseries in the city, located at Biodiversity Park, Kadipur village, Sector 15 Part I, and Sector 46, from which RWAs and NGOs are being distributed with saplings of ornamental shrubs, medicinal and native plants and trees by the civic body, free of cost.