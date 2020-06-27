Gurugram: MCG to plant 80,000 saplings by August 2

Gurugram: At least 80,000 saplings will be planted across the city this monsoon in various drives, a release issued by Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) stated.

The corporation started its three-month-long plantation drive on Saturday, where it will be collaborating with Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) to plant saplings on all weekend days falling between June 27 and August 2, of a total of 12 days. Till June 28, around 8,000 saplings will be planted, said officials.

The corporation had asked RWAs that wanted to be part of the initiative to send details on the type and quantity of saplings they wanted and that accordingly, the civic body would provide these from their own nurseries free of cost.

The MCG has four nurseries in the city, which are located at Biodiversity Park, Kadipur village, Sector 15 Part I, and Sector 46, all of which were made operational last year.

For this year’s drive, the civic body has cultivated more than 40,000 saplings of usual and ornamental shrubs, medicinal and native plants and trees at its nurseries. Officials said they will be meeting nearly double the total demand by procuring saplings from the forest department.

“We weren’t expecting such a strong response from RWAs, as nearly 95 RWAs have come forward for the initiative so far. We have started making arrangements and will be purchasing around 35,000-40,000 more saplings from the forest department at fixed rates,” said Devender Bhadana, executive engineer, MCG.

Officials also said that during the plantation drives, they will be asking RWAs to deposit waste such as metals, tyres, glass, tiles, bottles, crockery, CDs, jute materials, old clothes, plastic and wooden crates in exchange for saplings so that they can recycle them and make cloth face masks, rooftop covers, buntings, tyre pots, bottle decor, wooden plant pots and broken tile floorings, among other such items.

MCG officials said that some of the plants and trees they will be distributing during the drives include saplings of fruits native to the region, as well as trees such as gum arabic (babool), sacred fig (peepal), royal Poinciana (gulmohar), and bombax ceiba (seemal).

In 2019, the MCG had formed its four nurseries with the aim of distributing at least two lakh saplings, all cultivated in the nurseries, to different parts of the city by 2024.

The civic agency is also currently conducting an audit to check the survival rate of saplings planted in previous drives to ascertain which plants and trees require the least amount of care and attention. They said the purpose of the audit is to ensure they cultivate saplings of those plants and trees in the future which have a higher chance of survival and can increase the overall green cover of the city.