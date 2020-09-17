Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Gurugram: Only 40 applicants found eligible for plots under oustees quota

Gurugram: Only 40 applicants found eligible for plots under oustees quota

Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) said that only 40 out of 294 landowners, who had applied for an alternative plot under the oustees quota, have been found...

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) said that only 40 out of 294 landowners, who had applied for an alternative plot under the oustees quota, have been found eligible for it after a 10-day screening process.

As per HSVP rules, only those landowners, whose over 75% land has been acquired for development of residential sectors, are entitled to get a plot from the authority under the oustees quota, officials said.

The HSVP officials said that claims of the applicants were screened in a series of meetings led by HSVP administrator Jitender Yadav from September 1 to 10, and only 40 oustees were found eligible. Now, a draw of lots for allotting alternative plots to these applicants would be held on September 22, they said.

The landowners whose land has been acquired for public utility projects such as roads, water treatment plant, bus stand and similar facilities are not eligible to get a plot under the oustees policy, the officials clarified.



Bharat Bhushan Gogia, estate officer I, HSVP, said that during the screening, it was found that land of 254 applicants had been acquired for construction of infrastructure projects such as roads, power substations, water treatment and similar facilities. Under the HSVP policy, such landowners are not eligible for a plot under oustees quota.

“Only those landowners whose land has been acquired for development of residential sectors are eligible to get plots under this quota,” Gogia said, adding that a draw to allot plots will be held on September 22.

The authority had invited online applications for plots under this quota in 2018 after which 294 landowners applied for the same.

Another reason for rejection of claims for plots was that while land of a single owner was acquired, their multiple heirs had applied for plots separately. “A single owner will get a single plot, but if his three or four sons apply for separate plots then all of them are not eligible,” said another authority official, on condition of anonymity.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet today; no bilateral talks on cards
Sep 17, 2020 00:18 IST
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve 2 days after attending monsoon session
Sep 16, 2020 23:56 IST
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Sep 16, 2020 21:34 IST
IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to Covid-19
Sep 17, 2020 00:07 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 17, 2020 00:43 IST
Himachal to set up makeshift Covid hospitals
Sep 17, 2020 00:43 IST
Families can perform last rites of Covid-19 victims: Calcutta high court
Sep 17, 2020 00:43 IST
Monsoon session: We must fight the Covid crisis together, says Himachal CM  
Sep 17, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.