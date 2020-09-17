Gurugram: Only 40 applicants found eligible for plots under oustees quota

Gurugram: The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) said that only 40 out of 294 landowners, who had applied for an alternative plot under the oustees quota, have been found eligible for it after a 10-day screening process.

As per HSVP rules, only those landowners, whose over 75% land has been acquired for development of residential sectors, are entitled to get a plot from the authority under the oustees quota, officials said.

The HSVP officials said that claims of the applicants were screened in a series of meetings led by HSVP administrator Jitender Yadav from September 1 to 10, and only 40 oustees were found eligible. Now, a draw of lots for allotting alternative plots to these applicants would be held on September 22, they said.

The landowners whose land has been acquired for public utility projects such as roads, water treatment plant, bus stand and similar facilities are not eligible to get a plot under the oustees policy, the officials clarified.

Bharat Bhushan Gogia, estate officer I, HSVP, said that during the screening, it was found that land of 254 applicants had been acquired for construction of infrastructure projects such as roads, power substations, water treatment and similar facilities. Under the HSVP policy, such landowners are not eligible for a plot under oustees quota.

“Only those landowners whose land has been acquired for development of residential sectors are eligible to get plots under this quota,” Gogia said, adding that a draw to allot plots will be held on September 22.

The authority had invited online applications for plots under this quota in 2018 after which 294 landowners applied for the same.

Another reason for rejection of claims for plots was that while land of a single owner was acquired, their multiple heirs had applied for plots separately. “A single owner will get a single plot, but if his three or four sons apply for separate plots then all of them are not eligible,” said another authority official, on condition of anonymity.