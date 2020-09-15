Gurugram: Over 200 CCTV cameras not functioning in residential areas

Gurugram: In their efforts to curb street crimes in Gurugram, the police have decided to identify non-functional closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras across the district and get them fixed at the earliest. The police said on Monday that more than 200 CCTV cameras have not been functional in residential areas across the district for the past three months.

The teams from crime investigation agency (CIA) and various police stations submitted the data to the commissioner of police, KK Rao, on Monday, with all the details of the crime prone stretches and the total number of CCTV cameras installed.

The police said about 1,900 CCTV cameras will be installed across the district to strengthen the surveillance system.

Rao said that they have assigned a task to the police stations to keep a check on all CCTV cameras installed in their respective areas. “We have also asked the 43 station house officers to keep the inventory of CCTV cameras ready and to check them while investigating any street crime which has been untraced in the recent past. We will also request resident welfare associations (RWAs) to install CCTV cameras for their safety and to help the police curb crime,” he said.

According to the police, the recent vehicle lifting and snatching cases in Palam Vihar, Sector 5, South City 1 and Sushant Lok 1 brought forth that there were only a few CCTV cameras installed and most of them were found to be non-operational. The police in July had identified 147 spots in the district that reported most street crimes, such as burglary, theft and snatching.

Rao said in many cases the police could not get any lead as there was no footage to identify the suspects, which took longer to solve the cases. “It was observed that miscreants are mostly targeting areas without CCTV cameras and even where they were not operational. The gangs conduct reconnaissance and they check the police deployment, distance from the police station and how well the area is covered under surveillance,” he said.

The police are using the Integrated Control And Command Centre (I-CCC), developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) under the smart cities mission.

According to the police, a total of 1,926 CCTV cameras will be installed at 358 places across the district in different phases. The police said their aim is to cover the entire district with CCTV cameras and it will take maximum a year to complete the project which is taken care of by GMDA. Once the project is completed, these devices will help police crack major crime cases, they said.

Presently, there are 350 CCTVs which are monitored by the police teams through I-CCC, said the police.

Varinder Singh Kundu, chief executive officer of GMDA, said that the process of installation of CCTV cameras is underway. “There are some challenges at a few locations such as power connection and row junction development works. We are working on all the challenges, and the work is being monitored keenly,” he said.

Besides, there are nearly 2,000 CCTV cameras installed in residential societies, commercial hubs and in open spaces across the district.

The RWAs say they are ready to cooperate with the police to curb the criminal activities. “In DLF II, we have six entry/exit gates, and all the gates are equipped with CCTV cameras. Whenever any incident has been reported, the videos have been shared with the police. However, we feel that we should have CCTVs in all lanes. RWA of DLF II is making constant efforts to get this into a reality,” said Gaurav Wahi, former president, RWA of DLF II.

Amit Jindal, owner of a petrol pump in Sector 89, said, “We have installed CCTV not only for our internal operations, but also to track movement of the vehicles on the main road. This not only helps us, but also acts as a great surveillance tool for local administration.”