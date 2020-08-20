Gurugram: Over 4,000 cops deployed as rain grinds city to halt

Gurugram At least 4,250 police personnel were deployed at 32 vulnerable points in Gurugram to manage the water logging situation on Wednesday morning after night-long incessant rains. Gurugram police department said a team of police officials, deployed at the Integrated Command Centre set up by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to monitor the CCTV feed, shared real-time data with police teams on the ground to ensure that vehicles and commuters stranded on waterlogged roads could be rescued and the traffic diverted.

The police said they deployed 25 PCR vehicles, 30 individual riders, 20 towing vehicles, five earth moving machines and 150 police station vehicles at the affected stretches.

According to Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), any major traffic congestion could be prevented as the volume of traffic was less as compared to previous years as not all offices are open, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, and those which are open are not working to full capacity but with only 50% staff. “More than 100 cars broke down at different stretches and at least nine vehicles had drowned, including at the Narsinghpur stretch and the Golf Course Road. We had also roped in a Civil defence team to control the affected areas,” he said.

The police control room started receiving calls from 8.30am. Officers said they received 273 calls throughout the day regarding waterlogging, traffic congestion, diversion of roots and requesting tow away help.

Gurugram has 5,800 police personnel and about 73% of them were engaged in attending to individual calls for help, shifting of broken-down vehicles and ensuring traffic movement despite the water on roads on Wednesday, said KK Rao, police commissioner, Gurugram.

“Real-time information sharing between police personnel on the ground, in the police control room and Integrated Command Centre ensured proper coordination and helped in managing the situation in an effective manner,” he said.

The police said communication was sent out to all senior officers and personnel living in police lines and other areas regarding their deployment early morning as soon as it became clear that heavy rain was on the anvil.

“Calls were made to all the station house officers and they were asked to reach the most vulnerable spots identified in their jurisdiction and share the status of the situation through videos and pictures on WhatsApp. The senior officers were also on their toes until the situation was controlled,” Rao said.

Around 2,500 personnel were sent to different spots, before it started raining heavily, to ensure traffic could be managed early on and the remaining 1,750 personnel were called after waterlogging started at all important junctions.

More than 300 ropes were given to the officials deployed to pull broken and submerged vehicles out of which they used close to 250 ropes, the police said.

The commisioner said he has granted class 1 certificates to the cops with a cash reward of Rs 5,000 each for exemplary duty during rainy day.

Rao said they had prepared a monsoon deployment plan in advance and names of all officials to be deployed were finalised. “Preparations in advance helped the personnel on ground as they were ready for any situation,” he said.

Many students missed their entrance exams on Wednesday morning and some of them were lucky as they were picked up and dropped by the traffic police.

Sanjeev Balhara, assistant commissioner of police (Traffic), said they transported nearly 30 students to different examination centres. “Parents and their wards were in tears as they missed entrance examination. We tried our best and transported more than two dozen students but parents were stuck at different spots and couldn’t make it to the examination halls,” he said.

The worst-hit identified spots in Gurugram where the police was deployed were Rajiv Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Iffco Chowk and major arterial roads including Cyber City, Shankar Chowk, Signature Towers, MG Road, Old Delhi Road, Ghata Chowk, Sector 15, Vatika chowk, Udyog Vihar, Palam Vihar, Narsinghpur, Sector 10, Sector 5, Bajghera Road, Golf Course extension road and Sector 69 to 71, which witnessed heavy waterlogging and traffic jams due to the deluge.

Police also said they had analysed each trouble spot in advance and knew what was needed to deal with the traffic situation. In some areas, Rao said, they had realised that a higher number of personnel was needed to be deployed due to a high volume of traffic seen usually, such as Hero Honda Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Shankar Chowk and Sirhaul. In other areas, like Sohna Road and Golf Course extension Road, the volume of vehicles was low but people had got stuck.

Refreshments, tea and food was served at the spot, said the police.