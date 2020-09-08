Gurugram: Private schools prepare to call students for practical sessions voluntary basis

Gurugram:

Some private schools in Gurugram are preparing to call students on a weekly basis for practical sessions in view of the unlock 4 guidelines allowing pupils of classes 9 to 12 to visit their institutes on a voluntary basis from September 21 to seek academic guidance.

Schools said they had sought feedback from parents following the new guidelines. A section of parents were in favour of visits for practical sessions. Most schools said they were creating a roster for calling students.

Aditi Misra, principal, Delhi Public School, Sector 45, said the school had sought feedback from parents, and based on the responses, it was working to create a roster for those who had expressed willingness for school visits.

“We shared feedback forms with parents to gather their views. An overwhelming number of parents said they are not prepared to send children to school for remedial or extra classes. However, around 25% of parents were in favour of sending children to school once or twice in a week for some hours or for practical exams,” Misra said. She said only a handful of students would be called in a week with written consent from parents.

Kunal Bhadoo, director of Kunskapsskolan Schools, said parents wanted the school to facilitate visits while keeping in mind Covid-19 protocols.

“Parents of children in senior classes have approached us. There is a realisation that a blended model with occasional visits is needed for students, especially since senior students need to eventually participate in lab sessions. These sessions can’t take place virtually. We are looking at facilitating that,” Bhadoo said.

Rashmi Malik, principal, Salwan Public School, Sector 15, said the school was planning to call students for academic guidance after the quarterly exams that start this week. “By the end of September, we will be done with term-end assessments. If we find that there are children who have not been able to cope up with academics, we may call them for guidance sessions in accordance with the guidelines,” Malik said.

Other schools said they would wait for the situation to improve before they call students, even for practical sessions. Anita Malhotra, principal of Lotus Valley, said the school would wait for the situation to improve before it starts calling students for such visits in the near future.

“Currently, teachers visit the lab once in a while, conduct experiments, and they demonstrate these to the children via videos. In due course of time, when things are better, children can come and practice. Whenever we start calling children, we will ask them to come in batches of 8-10. We have huge laboratories but we will only be calling one-third or one-fourth of students when we do,” Malhotra said.