Gurugram: Protests over farm bills driven by vested interests, says JJP

Gurugram: The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Tuesday said that the two agriculture bills passed by the Parliament will not harm the farmers’ interests and that the protests are driven by “vested interests”. However, the party said that it would take strong steps if the MSP (minimum support price) system is tinkered with by the central government.

Addressing a press conference in Gurugram on Tuesday, Anant Ram Tanwar, national vice-president of JJP, said their party is closely connected with farmers and based on the ideology of Chaudhary Devi Lal. “The interests of farmers will not be compromised and the MSP system for buying of grains is not being changed. The government itself has announced the rates for buying of crops. A large number of farmers have now come forward in support of these new rules, and the protests are being organised by some people with vested interests,” said Tanwar.

The newly appointed JJP district president for Gurugram, Rishi Raj Rana, said that the party would reach out to farmers in south Haryana to make them aware of the matter. He further said that the work is on to strengthen the party rank and file and soon the district and rural executive bodies will be announced.

The party also announced that blood donation camps across all districts of Haryana would be organised to mark the birth anniversary of farmer leader Chaudhary Devi Lal on September 25.

Rana said that their party leader and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has already made it clear that any tinkering with MSP system will lead to strong steps from the party. “The party will reach out to farmers in south Haryana and Gurugram, and make them aware about the positives of these new laws. Also, we will strengthen the party organization in the district and announce district level organisation soon,” said Rana.

Earlier in the day, Chautala said in Chandigarh that he has always been advocating for the interests of farmers and will continue to do so. By increasing the MSP of Rabi crops, the central government has proved that this system will continue even further, so farmers should not worry at all, he said. Chautala had said on Monday that he would quit his post in the BJP-led government in Haryana if any step was taken to eliminate the MSP system.