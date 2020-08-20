Gurugram: Rain affects second round of sero survey, 7 of 16 clusters covered on first day

Gurugram The second round of serological survey started in the district on Wednesday, with the collection of 90 samples. However, the health department could not conduct the survey as planned due to heavy rain and waterlogging across the city, officials said, adding that only seven areas out of the 16 identified clusters were covered.

The survey in Gurugram is part of the statewide exercise that will test at least 21,000 people to detects IgG antibodies against coronavirus, which they might have developed without showing any symptoms like cough, cold and fever.

In the district, 850 people are to be covered under the survey, which includes 500 residents from rural and 350 from urban areas.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said that the survey started after 1pm on Wednesday.

“There are 16 teams comprising three members each -- one medical officer, a lab technician and a health care worker -- who were to visit different clusters for sample collection. Due to rain and waterlogging, only seven teams could move out to collect blood samples for IgG antibody testing. Four urban areas – Tigra, Patel Nagar, Khandsa and Basai – were covered. In the rural areas, samples were taken from Pataudi, Sherpur and Inchhapuri,” said Yadav.

Serological survey detects IgG antibodies against Covid-19, which people might have developed without showing any classic symptoms of the virus like cough, cold and fever. It helps in gauging the extent of spread of and the actual burden of Covid-19 infection in the society. IgG antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 virus develops in the human body two weeks after the onset of the infection and it remains in the body for long time, indicating that the episode of the infection happened in the past.

Out of the 16 identified clusters, only four are in urban areas. In the rural areas, the 12 clusters include Daulatabad, Badshahpur, Pataudi, Bajghera, Palra, Sherpur, Sarai, Aklimpur, Inchhapuri, Bhudka, Bhorakalan and Rathiwas.

Going by the plan prepared by the state health department, each cluster in urban area will be divided into four quadrants comprising 11 households where 88 samples will be taken from each cluster. Likewise, rural area clusters are divided into four quadrants, with each quadrant comprising 22 households. 42 samples will be taken from each of the clusters. For this, 21 lab technicians have been trained who will take blood samples for antibody detection, the officials said.

Gurugram had gone through first round of serological survey from June 24 till mid-July. At that time, 454 IgG antibody tests were done in July, out of which 56 were positive and 398 negative. Along with Gurugram, survey was conducted in Ambala, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonepat, where at least 1,544 people were tested, of which 180 had antibodies while the remaining 1,364 were negative. To ascertain the overall spread of the infection across the state, the survey is being conducted in all 22 districts this time with a larger sample size.

The Gurugram CMO said that the survey will be completed within a week’s time as the overall survey report of the state will be released by August-end.