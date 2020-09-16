Gurugram’s air quality deteriorates in September

Gurugram: For the seventh consecutive day on Tuesday, the city recorded air quality in the ‘moderate’ category of the Central Pollution Control Board’s daily air quality index (AQI) bulletin. The city’s AQI reading on Tuesday stood at 130, and has ranged between 116 and 177 since September 9. This is in contrast to the period between September 1 and September 8, when Gurugram’s air pollution levels were largely in the ‘satisfactory’ category, with an AQI value oscillating between 51 and 100.

Experts said this phenomenon is a natural occurrence for this time of the year, but also attributed a growing quantity of vehicular emissions for rapidly deteriorating air quality in Gurugram.

Sachin Panwar, a city-based air quality scientist who regularly tracks data from government and privately owned monitoring devices, said, “August had a lot of good air days because of fewer vehicles and also a good amount of rain, much more than in the last two or even three years. September has been drier and with more traffic. There is still just enough moisture in the air to make particulate pollutants, like PM2.5 and PM10, heavy enough that they won’t be blown away by wind, but not heavy enough that they settle down on the ground. They continue to remain airborne.”

Panwar added that a strong spell of rain would be enough to break this trend. This view was echoed by Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Gurugram.

Singh explained that the prevailing spell of moderate air has more to do with the absence of rain than a steep drop in temperature. “The summer heat has passed, but the process of thermal inversion, where a sudden drop in mercury brings down the mixing heights of pollutants closer to the earth’s surface, will occur much later into the winter,” he said.

However, Singh and Panwar both emphasised that the incoming winter pollution cycle is likely to be less severe this year, due to reasons stemming from the Covid-19 outbreak, coupled with favourable rainfall patterns. “For one, there will be less travel happening and fewer cars on the street. Emissions from the summer season have a direct impact on pollution levels during the winter, and since air quality during the lockdown, during peak summer, was largely favourable, we can expect the winter pollution levels to be the lowest in a few years,” Panwar said.

On the other hand, the HSPCB regional officer said that the onset of severe air quality, which typically happens around mid-November, may be delayed this year by about a week or two. “While AQI numbers from the past year can’t be compared with 2020, because they are now calculated based on a larger data set from new HSPCB monitors, the individual monitors are all recording pollution parameters at lower concentrations than you’d typically expect. We usually start seeing poor air around the end of September, but this year poor air may set in around mid-October, owing to the lockdown’s impact,” said Singh.