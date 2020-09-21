Sections
Gurugram: Sarpanch molested in Pataudi village, FIR registered

Gurugram : A 35-year-old Sarpanch of a village in Pataudi was allegedly molested by two men on Friday, said the police. According to officers, the victim alleged that two men had...

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:09 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram : A 35-year-old Sarpanch of a village in Pataudi was allegedly molested by two men on Friday, said the police. According to officers, the victim alleged that two men had molested, assaulted and threatened her for life.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said the victim on Friday evening went to visit a doctor at Pataudi with her son due to his ill health. They were accompanied by her nephew.

“After the doctor conducted her son’s check-up, the three went to a friend’s house in ward 12. The victim, in her complaint, has alleged that that during her visit, Mitu (Amit) and his friend approached her and started misbehaving with her. When she tried to resist, they started assaulting her,” the senior officer said.

Police said the suspects were allegedly carrying wooden sticks in their car and had chased the victim with an intention to hit her.



Sangwan said the villagers, hearing the noise, rushed to the spot and gathered around the victim and rescued the three. The suspects allegedly also threatened to kill the complainant while fleeing, the police added.

A case under sections 323 (assault), 34 (common intention), 354 B (molestation) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC was registered at the Pataudi police station on Saturday.

The police suspect personal rivalry as the cause of the attack. Police said the suspects are absconding and further investigation is being conducted by the police in this matter.

