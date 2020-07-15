Gurugram: Sarpanch’s husband shot at while accompanying minor daughter to hospital

Gurugram: A 37-year-old man, the husband of the sarpanch of Alipur village, was shot at outside a private hospital in Sohna, across the road from Sohna City police station, on Wednesday. According to the police, the victim suffered a gunshot wound in the neck. He is recuperating at a private hospital in Gurugram. His condition is said to be critical.

The incident took place around 4pm when Manoj Dagar had gone to a private hospital with his 9-year-old daughter, who was suffering from a mild fever. He had parked his SUV outside the hospital, which is over 100 metres from City Sohna police station across the road.

Police said after the check up, he and his daughter got back into the car when a suspect arrived and shot at him through the car’s window pane from the driver’s side. Dagar, who was seated behind the wheel, was shot in the neck while his daughter was unharmed.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said: “The suspect ran for a few metres before getting onto a motorcycle and fleeing. After getting shot, the victim walked back into the hospital and collapsed. He was referred to a private hospital in Sector 38 in Gurugram and underwent surgery.”

Sandeep Malik, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Sohna, said, “The suspect is yet to be identified. The victim is unconscious and the family is yet to record their statement. Prima facie, personal enmity is suspected to be the motive. We have got certain clues regarding the case and those will be revealed after investigation and in due course of time.”

Police said an FIR will be registered after the statement of either the victim or his kin is recorded.