Gurugram: Seven of city’s 11 underpasses drown in rainwater

Gurugram

At least seven out of city’s 11 underpasses were heavily flooded on Wednesday after a spell of heavy rainfall lashed the city. Most of of the underpasses remained shut for commuters till late Wednesday evening.

Three underpasses on Golf Course Road (at DLF Phase 1, Genpact Chowk and Bristol Chowk), two in Cyber City next to Shankar Chowk, and two others at Iffco Chowk and Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway were submerged in rainwater and were closed for commuter use at various points, starting 10am, officials said.

Barring the underpass at DLF Phase 1, all the remaining had been cleared of rainwater by 8pm.

“The level of rainwater is extremely high at the underpass in DLF Phase 1. More than five crore kilolitres of rainwater has accumulated there. Five fire tenders have been deployed at the underpass, and it will be cleared by tomorrow (Thursday),” said Satyawan Samriwal, assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO), after a ground assessment.

Samriwal further said that a sedan was recovered from the DLF Phase 1 underpass, after its driver had got stuck midway and had to abandon his car. He said the car driver managed to swim out before the underpass was completely inundated.

The officer said that a total of 11 fire tenders were used in draining rainwater from the seven underpasses. “Drainage operations commenced around 11am. Seven fire tenders of ours and four from DLF fire services were used at different points of the city. Two each were deployed at Iffco Chowk and Rajiv Chowk. While the remaining were spread across the underpasses on Golf Course Road and Cyber City,” said Samriwal.

The underpasses at Iffco Chowk and Rajiv Chowk on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway had been closed last year too due to flooding during the monsoon.

The closure of underpasses on Golf Course Road and Cyber City due to flooding, however, occurred for the first time this year, the officials said.

According to officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), rainwater from MG Road and nearby under-construction HUDA City Centre underpass and flyover flooded the low-lying Iffco Chowk underpass, while at Rajiv Chowk, a drainage issue on CH Bakhtawar Singh Road resulted in the flooding of the underpass.

“At both the underpasses, we installed four pumps each, to drain out rainwater along with the deployment of four fire tenders, two at each of the underpass. At the IFFCO Chowk underpass, there was additional rainwater from nearby construction at HUDA City Centre which was diverted towards it, as a result of which it got flooded. At the Rajiv Chowk, rainwater from nearby residential areas as well as the disadvantage of the underpass being located on a slope, led to flooding. After intensive clearing operations, the two underpasses were free of rainwater by the evening,” said a NHAI official.

“Flooding was observed at MG road underpass, Medanta underpass and Hero Honda Chowk, all of which were tackled well in time by the NHAI, GMDA and MCG jointly, with assistance of local police. While the MG road underpass is already open for public use, at Medanta underpass rainwater was cleared by the evening. However, it likely to be functional by midnight as cleaning of mud is required,” said Ashok Sharma, project director of NHAI.

In August, 2018, the Hero Honda Chowk underpass was closed for more than 50 hours after 50 million litres of rainwater had accumulated there. The problem is recurrent due to uncontrolled rain water hitting NH8 at these locations, said experts. Until some permanent arrangement is done by local agencies to control rain water from hitting NH8, it will continue.

Officials from DLF, the caretaker of the underpasses on Golf Course Road and Cyber City, declined to comment on the matter.

As per Samriwal, the underpasses in these two areas were flooded as the main HSVP drainage line flowed back.

“In both these areas, the main drainage line through which the underpasses were connected, was either choked or filled to its maximum capacity. As a result, it flowed back and flooded the underpass. With no outlet for rainwater to get cleared, the volume of rainwater accumulation kept on increasing at the underpasses and eventually they were totally submerged,” said Samriwal.

Sewa Ram, an urban transport systems design expert and a faculty member at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi said that the drainage of underpasses in the city, needs a complete overhaul.

“It is not the first time that underpasses have been flooded with rainwater in the city. It is obvious that an underpass is located in a low-lying area, hence it will remain vulnerable to waterlogging. The main reason why they get flooded is due to either poor linkage to the main drains or the master drain itself has a low capacity. The entire drainage system needs to be reworked and capacity increased or else this will remain a continuous problem,” said Sewa Ram.