Sections
Home / Cities / Gurugram: Temperature falls marginally, sporadic rain likely this week

Gurugram: Temperature falls marginally, sporadic rain likely this week

Gurugram: The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius, a fall of roughly two degrees from Saturday’s 38 degrees to record. The minimum temperature...

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 36.5 degrees Celsius, a fall of roughly two degrees from Saturday’s 38 degrees to record. The minimum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 25.1 degrees.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weekly forecast, temperature is expected to hover in a similar range with sporadic rainfall predicted until Thursday. A cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain and thundershowers has been predicted by the weather department for Monday. Spells of rain can be expected until Thursday, as per the IMD. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 43 degree and 30 degree Celsius, respectively.

According to Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi, conditions are becoming favourable for the advancement of southwest monsoon in Delhi and Haryana around June 14-25.

Air quality in the city remained ‘moderate’ on Sunday, recording 149 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin. This was an improvement from the previous day’s recording of 170 AQI in the ‘moderate’ category. The improvement in air quality was attributed largely to an increase in wind speed. According to the early air quality warning system for Delhi-NCR, the air quality is likely to improve to the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telangana sees highest single-day spike with 730 new Covid-19 cases
Jun 22, 2020 00:32 IST
Solar eclipse: A low-key affair at Kurukshetra
Jun 22, 2020 00:30 IST
Movie shooting in Uttarakhand amid Covid-19 outbreak? Follow govt’s SOP
Jun 22, 2020 00:28 IST
11 deaths, 412 fresh cases in Haryana
Jun 22, 2020 00:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.