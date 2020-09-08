Gurugram: Test positivity rate increases to 11.4 % after almost two months

Gurugram: Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the district, the test positivity rate (TPR) touched a high of 11.4% on Monday, said officials from the district health department. It is after almost two months that the positivity rate has climbed above 10%, they said.

The average daily TPR was 7% in the last week of August, according to the health department data.

The data shows that the new positive cases have almost doubled in the first week of September when compared to the week before. Between September 1 and 7, at least 1,551 new cases were reported, while 869 people were found positive in the district from August 25 to 31.

With 147 new Covid-19 cases reported on Monday, the total tally of positive cases in the district has reached 13,468. Gurugram currently has 1,682 active cases. Two deaths were also confirmed on Monday, taking the toll due to Covid-19 in the district to 139.

With the increase in the cases, the positivity rate has too climbed up. The uptick in the positivity rate is an indication of higher transmission in the district, the officials said.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, said, “The district health department has been conducting nearly 2,000 tests every day, while private labs are doing over 600 tests. The overall testing has increased from 2,000 to 2,500 a day. The strategy is to further increase the testing to 3,000 per day. The current positivity rate is 11.4%.”

“Testing is the only tool to identify new cases at the earliest. It would impact the daily growth rate of the cases which is presently 2.29%. Till August, the daily growth rate was almost or below 1%,” Yadav added.

Between June 30 and July 20, Gurugram’s positivity rate declined from 13.05% to around 8.48%. With rapid antigen tests being conducted in large numbers as compared to RT-PCR tests, an overall dip in the positive cases was detected. On August 18, the TPR stood at 6.95%.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a positivity rate of less than 5% indicates that the epidemic is under control.

According to the district health bulletin, 2,673 tests were conducted in both government and private labs on Monday. Till now, 1,83,903 tests have been done in the district, out of which 1,67,762 tested negative and 13,468 were positive. The positivity rate of the RT-PCR tests is 12-14% and almost 3% for rapid antigen test. At least 183 people infected with Sars-CoV-2 virus are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals, while 11,647 have recovered from the illness.