Gurugram: Thieves break into five shops, decamp with cash, other items

Gurugram: A group of thieves allegedly broke open the shutters of five shops and decamped with several items and at least ₹1 lakh cash in Farrukhnagar on Monday morning. The police said that several teams were working to trace the suspects.

According to the police, the incident took place between 2 am and 2.30 am in the main market near Sheesh Mahal. Preliminary probe has revealed that the suspects arrived in a car and used rods and cutters to break open the shutters. Of the five shops targeted, three sell garments while the rest are general stores, the police said.

Rajesh Kumar, a grocery store owner whose shop was broken into, said, “It seems that the suspects planned to loot several stores in the same line. In the CCTV footage, five men can be seen alighting from a car and taking the cash box from my shop after breaking in. It happened within five minutes. The suspects escaped after a person, who was on a phone call on his terrace, noticed commotion and raised alarm.”

Kumar filed a written complaint at Farrukhnagar police station on Monday evening, along with a list of stolen items, such as garments, groceries and cash from the five shops, the police said.

The police said that according to the CCTV footage, the suspects had covered their faces and the registration number of the vehicle, a Santro car, appeared hazy.

Subash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “A complaint has been received. At least ₹1 lakh cash and several items, whose list is being compiled, were stolen. The CCTV footage is hazy and it will be sent to the forensic laboratory for examination. A probe has been initiated and an FIR will be registered accordingly.”