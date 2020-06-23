Gurugram: Three snatch phone from man, offer to return it for cash

Gurugram: Three men allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a 22-year-old employee of a private company when he was waiting for a commute at Vatika City in Sector 49 on Monday evening. The snatchers offered to return the phone for some money and took the victim to two ATM kiosks, eventually taking off with his handset and ₹11,000 in cash, the police said.

The suspects are yet to be identified, the police said.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6pm when the victim, a native of Palwal, was waiting for a shared cab near a park. The police said he was playing a mobile game when the three men approached him.

In his police complaint, the victim said, “One of the suspects snatched my phone and another pushed me from behind. I assumed that they were armed. They started threatening me and said that if I gave them cash, they would return my phone. They took me to two ATMs. At the first ATM, I withdrew ₹2,000, but they asked for more money. In the second transaction, I withdrew ₹3,000 but they insisted on more and finally I gave them ₹6,000 more.”

The police said after taking the cash, the suspects refused to return his phone and decamped in a car, which was parked near the park.

Shahid Ahmed, station house officer, Sector 50 police station, said, “The miscreants snatched the victim’s phone and offered to return it for cash, which was a ruse. The suspects are yet to be identified. It is not certain if they were armed and we are examining the footage from CCTV cameras in the area. The preliminary probe has found that they escaped in a sedan.”

A case was registered against the three suspects under sections 379 A (punishment for snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 50 police station on Monday, said the police.