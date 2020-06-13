Gurugram to have five CNG-equipped crematoriums by July

Gurugram Following directions by the chief minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, and citing an increase in deaths caused by Covid-19, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is making four crematoriums CNG-equipped while also renovating a defunct crematorium, said MCG officials on Friday.

There have been 19 deaths due to Covid-19 in the city, of which 15 have been recorded since June 8.

MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, in an internal office order on Wednesday stated, “due to an increase in Covid deaths” the MCG is making four crematoriums, located at Sukhrali Village near Atul Kataria Chowk, Tigra Village, Palam Vihar and Sector 32, CNG-equipped.

In addition, MCG is also working on renovating the defunct CNG crematorium at DLF Phase-3, established in 2012. The work on the crematorium has also started and is expected to be completed within two weeks.

On May 2, during a meeting with all seven mayors of Haryana via videoconference, Khattar had directed MCG to explore the possibility of equipping all existing crematoriums to operate with either CNG or LPG.

During the meeting, Khattar said that in a CNG- or an LPG-equipped crematorium, there are lower chances of human contact with a Covid-19 body as against the conventional method of burning a body over a pyre, thereby minimising the chances of people contracting the infection.

Singh said that all five crematoriums will be operational by July 15, at a total cost of around Rs 3 crore.

“We want to limit the spread of Covid-19 and any measure that can help achieve this is being implemented immediately. Orders have been issued to make the five crematoriums CNG-ready by next month. Work has already started at the DLF Phase-3 facility. Work at the other four will also start soon,” said Singh.

Besides these five, the MCG has another crematorium at Madan Puri, which is already LPG-equipped.

MCG officials said that to further limit the spread of Covid-19, the civic body is also exploring the possibility of reserving two of the six sites, for cremating Covid-19 fatalities exclusively. However, a final decision is yet to be taken on it.

“The idea behind keeping exclusive crematoriums for Covid-19 fatalities is to ensure that the virus does not spread. There is a possibility that the crowd at the site for a Covid-19 fatality may come in contact with the infected body. We do not want to mix Covid and non-Covid fatalities,” said a senior MCG official privy to the matter.

The official further said that by separating crematoriums for Covid-19 fatalities, and non-Covid 19 fatalities greater focus can be given on the former in regards to disinfection, sanitization, and social distancing protocols.