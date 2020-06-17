Gurugram: To improve contact tracing, HSVP to deploy staff at high-risk health centres

Gurugram: To ensure that data and information collection through contact tracing becomes more effective and in real time, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) on Wednesday decided it will deploy one employee of the authority at those public health centres (PHCs) where the number of coronavirus (Covid0-19) cases is high. A team of HSVP officials also visited four PHCs and interacted with health department staff to gather more information on the nuances of the process and fine tune the system, the authority said.

“We have decided that an employee of the HSVP engaged in contact tracing would remain present at the PHCs where the number of cases has been high to improve coordination, boost assistance and collect real time data. Our team went to a number of health centres and interacted with medical officers and health employees to know what problems they face and if there is need for more support from our side,” said Jitender Yadav, HSVP, adding that their focus is on checking the spread of Covid in high risk zones and that this is possible by improving contact tracing.

The team visited PHCs located in Sukhrali, Patel Nagar, Rajiv Nagar and Wazirabad and held detailed discussions on improving the process of documentation, sharing information and coordination to ensure minimum defects in contact tracing, and reaching out to the last contact, said officials.

The HSVP, in collaboration with health department officials, has been engaged in contact tracing of Covid-19 patients and is supporting the rapid response teams as well as PHCs in urban areas since the past two weeks.

The authority is coordinating with 36 public health centres in urban areas of the city in this regard. “The team asked about the details in contact forms and checked about positive patients with medical officers and found that PHCs at Wazirabad and Sukhrali are doing good work. We need to work more in Sukhrali and Patel Nagar and try to standardise the practice in all PHCs in urban areas,” said Yadav. HSVP has been given the task of contact tracing, supporting RRTs and getting high risk patients tested by the district administration after a reshuffle was carried out two weeks earlier.

Last week, the health department had said that seven clusters in the city have been identified as hotspots as half of the cases have been reported from there. These include Firoz Gandhi colony, Wazirabad, Lakshman Vihar, Chanderlok, Dundahera, Chakkarpur and Gandhi Nagar.