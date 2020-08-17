Gurugram: Unauthorised sewage disposal can now earn hefty fine, prison term

Sections
Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Gurugram: Unauthorised disposal of sewage in open areas, drains, or private plots will now result in a tank owner being slapped with a minimum penalty of ₹25,000 and might also lead to a prison term of up to six months, a public notification issued by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday stated.

The notification further stated that a 20% hike on penalty fines will be imposed on subsequent detections by the same violator, while under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) the violator could also be imprisoned for up to six months.

Until last month, the fine for unauthorised dumping of sewage waste was ₹5,000.

In many parts of the city, especially the new sectors – 56 to 115 – residential areas are still not connected to master sewerage lines of Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). Thus, the practice of unauthorised dumping of sewage is very common in such areas.



A January 2019, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) report had stated that at least 80 million litres of untreated sewage is being dumped in storm water drains across the city which results in choking water bodies and drains, polluting the underground water table, and leading to water logging during the monsoon season.

“To curb the unauthorised disposal of sewage, twelve agencies have now been registered by MCG through the tendering process. Details such as the list of agencies for each ward and their charges per trip, etc., have also been uploaded on our official website – www.mcg.gov.in from where residents or RWAs can avail their facility. We realise the problems associated with the unauthorised disposal of sewerage and have accordingly revised our penalties for such violations,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

MCG has also listed numbers – 9811356914 and 8700089711 – on which residents can contact the civic body to avail the services of registered tankers.

Coincidentally on Monday, the directorate of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) also issued a direction to commissioners of municipal corporations and deputy commissioners across the state for “strict compliance of septic tank management policy.”

