Gurugram: Why Golf Course Extension Road remains vulnerable to developing potholes

Gurugram: A high volume of heavy vehicle traffic as well as problems in the design of the Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) make it vulnerable to developing potholes frequently, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) officials said, adding that until a long-term solution is adopted, the problem will continue to persist.

In October 2018, when GCER started developing potholes, GMDA did structural integrity tests on the 6.3-kilometre stretch between Ghata T-point and Vatika Chowk and found that the design was not sufficient to support the volume of traffic on it and the base of the road was weak, leading to its disintegration.

Back then, V Umashankar, the then chief executive officer (CEO) of GMDA, had said that at the time of its construction, GCER was designed in a manner to sustain city-traffic. However, over time its role has become similar to a state highway and a lot of heavy vehicles ply on the road, which its surface is unable to withstand, hence the potholes. He had said that “re-carpeting is only staunching the wound; relaying is the larger, long-term solution,” adding that GMDA is working on a long-term road-widening project which will make the stretch signal-free.

VS Kundu, the current CEO of GMDA, said the volume of vehicles on GCER is not an issue but it is the type of vehicles running on it that is the problem.

“In terms of the total number of vehicles, GCER is not compromised. The problem is that the road was not designed to support the axle-weight of the heavy vehicles currently plying on it in large numbers. This is the case, especially with the carriageway carrying traffic between Vatika Chowk and Ghata,” said Kundu.

Kundu said that an axle-weight capacity study of the stretch was done last year.

“We found that vehicles, that are designed to carry a maximum load of eight tons, were generally found to be carrying four-five times this weight. Most vehicles were found carrying loads amounting to 30-40 tons. GCER is designed to sustain only 8-15 tons. It is being subjected to twice or thrice the total weight and the sub-surface of the road is unable to bear the load. Hence, the entire stretch crumbles quickly,” said Kundu.

He further said that on the opposite carriageway, between Ghata and Vatika Chowk, the study found that most heavy vehicles travelled without any load and hence, the damage on the road-surface is comparatively lower.

He added that hence, the strengthening of the stretch is needed for a long-term solution.

Last year in September the Haryana government had approved GMDA’s detailed project report (DPR) for the redesigning of the stretch with two underpasses and three flyovers.

“We wouldn’t be widening the six-lane stretch but redesigning it along with flyovers and laying a Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) road to support the weight of the heavy vehicles. Initially, the total cost of the project was around Rs 281 crore but now it would go in excess of Rs 300 crore. In March, during a GMDA meeting, we decided to redesign the stretch from Vatika Chowk to Kherki Daula as well. Thereby the entire Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) would be redesigned,” said Kundu.

Most national highways, state highways and airport runways across the country are designed with PQC roads as it is able to bear heavy loads.

The 13 kilometre-long SPR includes the entire GCER and the stretch between Vatika Chowk and Kherki Daula toll.

Kundu said that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the follow-up on the decision taken during the meeting in March was delayed. However, two weeks ago, an internationally certified road design company was allocated the task of reviewing the design from Ghata and Vatika Chowk as well as working on the redesign of the stretch from Vatika Chowk to Kherki Daula.

He said the company has been given six weeks to complete both tasks and the entire initiative is being done through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. As changes have been made to the original project, an approval from the Haryana government will once again be sought, he added.

A GMDA traffic study found that the average number of vehicles plying on GCER was around 4,100 per hour vehicles in June 2018, which rose to 4,600 vehicles per hour in June last year. The study further projected that by June 2028, the average number of vehicles per hour will be in excess of 7,000 while by June 2038 it will be around 11,500.

Sarika Panda, a city road-safety expert with Naggaro, a software development and technology consulting company, said that until the redesigning is done, GMDA should divert heavy vehicles away from the road

“Heavy vehicles can be easily diverted to the Sohna Road, Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway or Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway that are all designed to sustain the load of heavy vehicles. Until then GMDA can fill the potholes across GCER and make it operational for only light-weight vehicles,” said Bhatt.