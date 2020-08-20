Gurugram: Woman found dead at her house, husband among three booked

htreporters@hindustantimes.com

Gurugram A 25-year-old woman was found dead at her house in the Sector 5 area on Tuesday morning. The police have booked the woman’s husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law in the case after her mother alleged that she was subjected to continued harassment over dowry.

The incident was reported around 10.30am by the victim’s brother, the police said, adding that the victim was found lying on the floor.

The police said the victim’s mother alleged in the complaint that since her daughter’s marriage in December 2017, her in-laws had been harassing her for dowry.

“We had given them an SUV at the time of the wedding. On several instances, her husband and her in-laws harassed her for dowry and put pressure on her to ask for more money. Her husband used to beat her up. On Monday night, my daughter told me over phone that her husband and his family were beating her. I told her that we would visit the next day and discuss the matter,” she said in the FIR.

The police said that the victim’s family was informed by their in-laws that she had died by hanging. However, the victim’s mother said that when they reached her house, she was lying dead on the floor and her room had been ransacked. She alleged that her daughter was killed.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said, “The cause of death would be established after the post-mortem report is received. The viscera samples have been sent to the forensic laboratory. We are verifying the allegations. The suspects are yet to be arrested.”

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 304-B (dowry death), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station, said the police.