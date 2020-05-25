Sections
Gurukul teacher booked for sodomising 15-year-old student in Hisar

Updated: May 25, 2020 19:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Hisar

Police on Monday booked a Gurukul teacher for allegedly sodomising a Class 10 student in Hisar district last year.

No arrests have been made so far, police said.

The accused teacher has been identified as Ramesh Kumar. The boy informed his father about the incident a few days ago. In his complaint, the 15-year-old boy alleged that the incident took place in May, 2019, when the Gurukul owner was admitted at a hospital. The victim said the teacher had threatened to fail him in the examination if he informed anyone about it.

A case under Section 377 (unnatural offences), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act (POCSO) and Section 75 and 82 of Juvenile Justice Act has been registered against the accused teacher and a staff member, who did not inform the police after knowing about the crime.



