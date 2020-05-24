Gym owners in and around Chandigarh seek relaxations in lockdown rules

In a bid to salvage their businesses, members of the Tricity Gym Owners’ Association (TGOA) on Sunday wrote to the UT adviser and deputy commissioners of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula seeking relaxations in lockdown norms.

The tricity gyms had been shut around two months ago to contain the spread of Covid-19 and consequently the fitness sector has been reeling under losses.

As many as 200 gym owners apprised the administrations of three cities the “near collapse” situation of the sector.

Sanjeev Kumar, president of TGOA, said, “We were hoping for some relaxations during the fourth phase of the lockdown as the same has been extended to other industries such as beauty and wellness centres, which are also client interaction-based industries. However, the government has not allowed us to reopen our centres. This has not only created an uncertain future for our members, but also for about 3,000 employees and their families.”

“There has been no income for employees (trainers, sales staff, spotters and house-keeping),” he added.

Preetpal Sandhu, vice-president of TGOA, said, “We request the administration to help this industry survive. The administration should pass orders to landlords for waive off rents or defer the collection of rent for at least six months. Moreover, the administration should work out some financial package so that the centres are able to pay the salaries of staffers.”