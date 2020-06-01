Sections
Gym owners in Ludhiana hold protest, hand over memorandum to MLA Talwar

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The MLA said gymnasiums have been closed for the safety of visitors, but he would take up the matter with the government so that some relief could be provided to the sector. (HT FILE)

With the state government not allowing gyms to open, the local Gym Ekta Welfare Association staged a protest at the Samrala Chowk here on Monday demanding opening of gyms and handed over a memorandum to Congress MLA (Ludhiana east) Sanjay Talwar.

Members of the association said, “The government has opened the marketplaces, where a large number of residents gather at a time, but it has not opened the gyms, which help in improving immunity of residents. We are also at the receiving end as we have to pay monthly rent, property tax and GST, etc while gyms are closed.”

Director of the association Ramesh Bangar said, “The fitness sector across the state has been hit hard due to lockdown, but the government has failed to pay heed to the problem. Athletes, trainers, administrative and maintenance staff, gymnasium owners, supplement and other wellness and equipment manufacturers have been affected, as gymnasiums are closed for over two months. If lockdown continued for gymnasiums, it would also result in unemployment. Athletes generally work as trainers in gyms and their salary is the basic source of their income. Gymnasium owners are also burdened with electricity bills, rent of premises, etc for the lockdown period.”

Talwar said gymnasiums have been closed for the safety of visitors. But, he would take up the matter with the government so that some relief could be provided to the sector, he added.



