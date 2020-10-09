Gym trainer found dead in Mohali’s Sector 68

A 23-year-old gym trainer on Thursday was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his rented accommodation here in Sector 68.

The deceased was identified as Kuldeep Singh of Dhuri in Sangrur. His mother Binder Kaur said that Kuldeep had consumed some poisonous substance mistakenly.

“The body of the deceased has been kept at the mortuary of the civil hospital in Phase 6, where the postmortem examination will be conducted tomorrow. We have initiated the inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC,” said sub-inspector Jagir Singh, the investigation officer.