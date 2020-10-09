Sections
Gym trainer found dead in Mohali’s Sector 68

The 23-year-old was a resident of Dhuri in Sangrur

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

A 23-year-old gym trainer on Thursday was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his rented accommodation here in Sector 68.

The deceased was identified as Kuldeep Singh of Dhuri in Sangrur. His mother Binder Kaur said that Kuldeep had consumed some poisonous substance mistakenly.

“The body of the deceased has been kept at the mortuary of the civil hospital in Phase 6, where the postmortem examination will be conducted tomorrow. We have initiated the inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC,” said sub-inspector Jagir Singh, the investigation officer.

