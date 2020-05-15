Gzb chalks out plan to deal with rising cases in Khoda

Ghaziabad:

The district health department has chalked out a plan to deal with the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Khoda, a densely populated locality that has seen 26 positive cases so far, officials said on Friday.

The health department has deputed 100 teams, each comprising three health workers, for conducting the door-to-door survey in the area, which was sealed on May 10.

“Besides, we have also deployed five expert teams in different sectors of Khoda who are taking up random sampling. Each team comprises a doctor, a pharmacist and a lab technician. Further, our teams are also distributing medicines to the residents in Khoda and we have planned that at least two face masks will be given to each household through CSR funds,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO).

The Ghaziabad district on Thursday had seen 19 new Covid-19 cases, of which eight were from Khoda, the officials said, adding that one positive case was found from the locality on Wednesday during the random sampling.

“Majority of cases in Khoda have links to people who had attended religious congregations. The Khoda locality is already sealed by the administration and we expect that we will be able to contain the number of cases as people are staying indoors,” Gupta said.

Located between Ghaziabad, Noida and Delhi, Khoda has an estimated population of about 2.85 lakh living in about 42,000 households. The district administration on May 10 had sealed 50 out of 52 entry points in Khoda and restricted the entry of residents.

The officials further said that some cases have also come in from Vaishali, Jhandapur and Loni, and health teams are actively trying to control the spread of deadly virus in these areas too.

On Friday, three new Covid-19 cases were reported in Ghaziabad, taking the total count of positive cases in the district to 172, the officials said. They added that one case each was reported from Shalimar Garden and Vaishali Sector-1, while a two years old baby girl from Dasna has also tested positive for the deadly virus.

“The child’s mother is a Covid-19 patient,” the CMO added.

Of the 172 positive cases, 106 patients have been discharged from different hospitals so far while two have died. A total of 568 reports are still pending, the officials said.

Gupta said that to clear off the pending tests, the state officials have asked for taking up sampling of only high-risk cases or those showing symptoms.

“The message has been received from state officials that sampling for the next three days will be done only for high-risk cases and also for those who show any symptoms. The high-risk category includes people who are primary contacts of Covid-19 positive cases or those who are affected by severe acute respiratory infection,” the CMO added.

On Thursday, the district magistrate’s office did not release the daily statement of Covid-19 cases, but the statement by the state surveillance officer revealed 19 new cases in Ghaziabad. Besides, five more positive cases from Wednesday were added to the Thursday’s new cases by the health department officials.